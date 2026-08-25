Philosoraptor Price Today

The live Philosoraptor (RAPTOR) price today is $ 0, with a 4.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current RAPTOR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RAPTOR.

Philosoraptor currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 29,842, with a circulating supply of 998.15M RAPTOR. During the last 24 hours, RAPTOR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RAPTOR moved -0.31% in the last hour and +34.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Philosoraptor (RAPTOR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 29.84K$ 29.84K $ 29.84K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 29.84K$ 29.84K $ 29.84K Circulation Supply 998.15M 998.15M 998.15M Total Supply 998,151,795.987627 998,151,795.987627 998,151,795.987627

The current Market Cap of Philosoraptor is $ 29.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RAPTOR is 998.15M, with a total supply of 998151795.987627. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.84K.