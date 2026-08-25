Phili Inu Price Today

The live Phili Inu (PHIL) price today is $ 0, with a 35.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current PHIL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PHIL.

Phili Inu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 17,701.63, with a circulating supply of 1,000.00T PHIL. During the last 24 hours, PHIL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PHIL moved -0.00% in the last hour and +11.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Phili Inu (PHIL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.70K$ 17.70K $ 17.70K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.70K$ 17.70K $ 17.70K Circulation Supply 1,000.00T 1,000.00T 1,000.00T Total Supply 1.0e+15 1.0e+15 1.0e+15

The current Market Cap of Phili Inu is $ 17.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PHIL is 1,000.00T, with a total supply of 1.0e+15. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.70K.