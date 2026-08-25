Phil Price Today

The live Phil (PHIL) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PHIL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PHIL.

Phil currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 209,634, with a circulating supply of 1.00B PHIL. During the last 24 hours, PHIL traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.075164, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PHIL moved -- in the last hour and +32.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 17.16.

Phil (PHIL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 209.63K$ 209.63K $ 209.63K Volume (24H) $ 17.16$ 17.16 $ 17.16 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 209.63K$ 209.63K $ 209.63K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Phil is $ 209.63K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 17.16. The circulating supply of PHIL is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 209.63K.