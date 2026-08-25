Phi Protocol Price Today

The live Phi Protocol (PHI) price today is $ 0, with a 10.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current PHI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PHI.

Phi Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 21,966, with a circulating supply of 998.41M PHI. During the last 24 hours, PHI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00395266, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PHI moved +0.14% in the last hour and +41.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Phi Protocol (PHI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 21.97K$ 21.97K $ 21.97K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.97K$ 21.97K $ 21.97K Circulation Supply 998.41M 998.41M 998.41M Total Supply 998,406,998.03551 998,406,998.03551 998,406,998.03551

The current Market Cap of Phi Protocol is $ 21.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PHI is 998.41M, with a total supply of 998406998.03551. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.97K.