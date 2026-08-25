About Petunia Petunia Binance's "Hippo" token, a meme-inspired cryptocurrency, recently gained attention for its volatility and rapid market movements. Created on the Solana blockchain, the token has seen massive price spikes and high trading volume, largely driven by speculative interest and strategic investments from various traders. This token is attractive to all those that care about animals not only in web3 but also in web2.

What is the current price of Petunia?

Petunia (PETUNIA) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 6.66% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does Petunia play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector, PETUNIA often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is PETUNIA being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, PETUNIA recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of Petunia?

There are 997526292.243345 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of PETUNIA?

Petunia currently holds market rank #7279 with a market capitalization of ₦30214831.51920701820000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has Petunia performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of 6.66% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does Petunia compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, PETUNIA demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.