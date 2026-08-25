What is PettAI about?

PettAI is an AI-driven game that combines advanced gameplay with intricate economics, featuring adaptive AI agents—including an AGI pet, PettBro—that evolve unique personalities based on user interactions. Utilizing prop-tech and integrating 5 LLMs, it offers Image Generation, Crypto Research and Pricing, Smart Chatbot Notifications, and soon, an AI Agent Factory for creating custom AI agents. Powered by $AIP rewards on the Base L2 blockchain, its AI-driven Central Bank manages on-chain rewards via a Real-Time Inflation Module responsive to live pricing data, ensuring a dynamic economy. With accessories, web apps, chatbots, mini-games, and challenges, PettAI sets a new technical standard for AI-integrated economy.

What is the current trading price of PettAI?

PettAI (AIP) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of 0.64% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing PettAI's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in AIP?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is PettAI's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #6347 with a market capitalization of ₦67062120.77310892828000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about AIP?

With 349485480.7530615 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to PettAI's recent performance?

The price range between ₦ and ₦ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does PettAI stack up against similar assets?

Against other Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents tokens, AIP continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.