PetroDollar Price Today

The live PetroDollar (XPD) price today is $ 0, with a 2.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current XPD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per XPD.

PetroDollar currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,280.62, with a circulating supply of 996.00M XPD. During the last 24 hours, XPD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, XPD moved -0.59% in the last hour and -5.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

PetroDollar (XPD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.28K$ 14.28K $ 14.28K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.28K$ 14.28K $ 14.28K Circulation Supply 996.00M 996.00M 996.00M Total Supply 995,995,496.025997 995,995,496.025997 995,995,496.025997

The current Market Cap of PetroDollar is $ 14.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XPD is 996.00M, with a total supply of 995995496.025997. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.28K.