What is Pesto the Baby King Penguin?

Pesto is a unique cryptocurrency inspired by the adorable baby king penguin recently born in Melbourne. As a community-driven project, Pesto aims to celebrate and highlight the cuteness and charm of this little penguin. Our mission is to bring people together around this symbol of joy, while fostering a fun and positive environment within the crypto space. With Pesto, we combine the innovation of blockchain with the irresistible appeal of one of nature's cutest creatures. Join us as we build a community where cuteness and technology collide!

What is the live price of Pesto the Baby King Penguin?

Pesto the Baby King Penguin is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of 4.89% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is PESTO today?

The price volatility of PESTO within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Pesto the Baby King Penguin?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has PESTO generated?

In the last 24 hours, PESTO accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦40.0151265571462601900000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Pesto the Baby King Penguin?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does PESTO compare to other Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Zoo-Themed tokens?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Zoo-Themed category, PESTO shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.