PERQ Price Today

The live PERQ (PERQ) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PERQ to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PERQ.

PERQ currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 182,385, with a circulating supply of 816.35M PERQ. During the last 24 hours, PERQ traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01227992, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PERQ moved -- in the last hour and -0.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 67.03.

PERQ (PERQ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 182.39K$ 182.39K $ 182.39K Volume (24H) $ 67.03$ 67.03 $ 67.03 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 445.97K$ 445.97K $ 445.97K Circulation Supply 816.35M 816.35M 816.35M Total Supply 1,997,352,724.55638 1,997,352,724.55638 1,997,352,724.55638

The current Market Cap of PERQ is $ 182.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 67.03. The circulating supply of PERQ is 816.35M, with a total supply of 1997352724.55638. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 445.97K.