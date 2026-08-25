Perion innovates at the intersection of blockchain and gaming, building the next generation of mass-market applications for the gaming sector. XP.GG is Perion’s flagship platform—An immersive new way to play that allows every gamer to adopt Web3, all while playing the world's largest video games. Supported titles include Fortnite, Valorant and Overwatch 2. Since inception in 2021, Perion has backed an ecosystem of Web3 games that will shape the future of the gaming industry, including Off the Grid, Heroes of Mavia and Shrapnel.

What is the current price of Perion?

Perion is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Perion is ₦1562.0164642431140000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of PERC today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦24684722.7602081493288000, placing the asset at rank #6298 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Perion's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with PERC.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 40526492.854235455 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Perion fall under?

Perion is part of the Gaming (GameFi),Ethereum Ecosystem,Animoca Brands Portfolio,Base Ecosystem,Gaming Governance Token,Gaming Utility Token,Alameda Research Portfolio,Pantera Capital Portfolio classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact PERC's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables PERC to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.