PER Project Price Today

The live PER Project (PER) price today is $ 0, with a 2.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current PER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PER.

PER Project currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 309,974, with a circulating supply of 600.00M PER. During the last 24 hours, PER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00441143 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.53, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PER moved -0.15% in the last hour and +36.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 37.92.

PER Project (PER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 309.97K$ 309.97K $ 309.97K Volume (24H) $ 37.92$ 37.92 $ 37.92 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 309.97K$ 309.97K $ 309.97K Circulation Supply 600.00M 600.00M 600.00M Total Supply 600,000,000.0 600,000,000.0 600,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PER Project is $ 309.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 37.92. The circulating supply of PER is 600.00M, with a total supply of 600000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 309.97K.