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The live PER Project price today is 0 USD.PER market cap is 309,974 USD. Track real-time PER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live PER Project price today is 0 USD.PER market cap is 309,974 USD. Track real-time PER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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PER Price Info

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PER Project Logo

PER Project Price (PER)

Unlisted

1 PER to USD Live Price:

$0.00051822
$0.00051822$0.00051822
+0.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
PER Project (PER) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:23:27 (UTC+8)

PER Project Price Today

The live PER Project (PER) price today is $ 0, with a 2.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current PER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PER.

PER Project currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 309,974, with a circulating supply of 600.00M PER. During the last 24 hours, PER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00441143 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.53, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PER moved -0.15% in the last hour and +36.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 37.92.

PER Project (PER) Market Information

$ 309.97K
$ 309.97K$ 309.97K

$ 37.92
$ 37.92$ 37.92

$ 309.97K
$ 309.97K$ 309.97K

600.00M
600.00M 600.00M

600,000,000.0
600,000,000.0 600,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PER Project is $ 309.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 37.92. The circulating supply of PER is 600.00M, with a total supply of 600000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 309.97K.

PER Project Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0.00441143
$ 0.00441143$ 0.00441143
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00441143
$ 0.00441143$ 0.00441143

$ 2.53
$ 2.53$ 2.53

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.15%

+2.94%

+36.61%

+36.61%

Price Prediction for PER Project

PER Project (PER) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PER in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
PER Project (PER) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of PER Project could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price PER Project will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PER price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking PER Project Price Prediction.

What is PER Project (PER)

Digital asset used as a point system on Autonomous advertisement platform SUPER COMMUNITY and Digital asset community CIS community by PER ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

PER Project (PER) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Kaia Ecosystem

About PER Project

What is the current price of PER Project?

PER Project is trading at ₦, representing a price movement of 2.93% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does PER compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of 2.93% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If PER is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is PER Project performing compared to Kaia Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Kaia Ecosystem segment, PER demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is PER Project's market capitalization today?

The market cap of ₦421029992.59764784264000 positions PER at rank #4056, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from ₦ to ₦5.9919359050921742548000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is PER trading?

PER Project has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact PER's valuation?

With 600000000.0 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PER Project

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:23:27 (UTC+8)

PER Project (PER) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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