PEPi Price Today

The live PEPi (PEPI) price today is $ 5.01, with a 2.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current PEPI to USD conversion rate is $ 5.01 per PEPI.

PEPi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 67,041, with a circulating supply of 13.37K PEPI. During the last 24 hours, PEPI traded between $ 4.97 (low) and $ 5.24 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 142.1, while the all-time low was $ 1.59.

In short-term performance, PEPI moved -0.33% in the last hour and +21.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 270.97.

PEPi (PEPI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 67.04K$ 67.04K $ 67.04K Volume (24H) $ 270.97$ 270.97 $ 270.97 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 67.04K$ 67.04K $ 67.04K Circulation Supply 13.37K 13.37K 13.37K Total Supply 13,370.0 13,370.0 13,370.0

The current Market Cap of PEPi is $ 67.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 270.97. The circulating supply of PEPI is 13.37K, with a total supply of 13370.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 67.04K.