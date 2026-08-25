What is Pepe the King Prawn about?

PRAWN is a viral TikTok meme that originated from Pepe the King Prawn. Its charm lies in its relatability, leading to countless variations of PRAWN memes that resonate with users.

What makes Pepe the King Prawn unique?

Despite being just two days old, PRAWN has already achieved notable milestones, including listings on exchanges like LBANK and Moonshot.

What's the history of Pepe the King Prawn?

The project is driven by a passionate team of community members and developers who actively manage social media platforms, fostering engagement and growth for this exciting memecoin.

How much is Pepe the King Prawn worth right now?

Pepe the King Prawn is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 0.93% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is PRAWN going up or down today?

PRAWN has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,The Boy’s Club ecosystem.

How popular is Pepe the King Prawn today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling PRAWN.

What makes Pepe the King Prawn different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,The Boy’s Club category and built on the -- network, PRAWN offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much PRAWN exists in the market?

There are 999968655.96 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Pepe the King Prawn's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦33.58199570604065264000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.