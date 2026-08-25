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The live Pepe the King Prawn price today is 0 USD.PRAWN market cap is 39,374 USD. Track real-time PRAWN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Pepe the King Prawn price today is 0 USD.PRAWN market cap is 39,374 USD. Track real-time PRAWN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Pepe the King Prawn Logo

Pepe the King Prawn Price (PRAWN)

Unlisted

1 PRAWN to USD Live Price:

$0.00003943
$0.00003943$0.00003943
+1.24%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Pepe the King Prawn (PRAWN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:19:51 (UTC+8)

Pepe the King Prawn Price Today

The live Pepe the King Prawn (PRAWN) price today is $ 0, with a 0.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current PRAWN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PRAWN.

Pepe the King Prawn currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 39,374, with a circulating supply of 999.97M PRAWN. During the last 24 hours, PRAWN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.024724, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PRAWN moved -0.59% in the last hour and +27.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Pepe the King Prawn (PRAWN) Market Information

$ 39.37K
$ 39.37K$ 39.37K

--
----

$ 39.37K
$ 39.37K$ 39.37K

999.97M
999.97M 999.97M

999,968,655.96
999,968,655.96 999,968,655.96

The current Market Cap of Pepe the King Prawn is $ 39.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PRAWN is 999.97M, with a total supply of 999968655.96. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 39.37K.

Pepe the King Prawn Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.024724
$ 0.024724$ 0.024724

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.59%

+0.93%

+27.37%

+27.37%

Price Prediction for Pepe the King Prawn

Pepe the King Prawn (PRAWN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PRAWN in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Pepe the King Prawn (PRAWN) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Pepe the King Prawn could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Pepe the King Prawn will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PRAWN price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Pepe the King Prawn Price Prediction.

What is Pepe the King Prawn (PRAWN)

PRAWN is a viral TikTok meme that originated from Pepe the King Prawn. Its charm lies in its relatability, leading to countless variations of PRAWN memes that resonate with users. Despite being just two days old, PRAWN has already achieved notable milestones, including listings on exchanges like LBANK and Moonshot. The project is driven by a passionate team of community members and developers who actively manage social media platforms, fostering engagement and growth for this exciting memecoin.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Pepe the King Prawn (PRAWN) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About Pepe the King Prawn

What is Pepe the King Prawn about?

PRAWN is a viral TikTok meme that originated from Pepe the King Prawn. Its charm lies in its relatability, leading to countless variations of PRAWN memes that resonate with users.

What makes Pepe the King Prawn unique?

Despite being just two days old, PRAWN has already achieved notable milestones, including listings on exchanges like LBANK and Moonshot.

What's the history of Pepe the King Prawn?

The project is driven by a passionate team of community members and developers who actively manage social media platforms, fostering engagement and growth for this exciting memecoin.

How much is Pepe the King Prawn worth right now?

Pepe the King Prawn is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 0.93% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is PRAWN going up or down today?

PRAWN has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,The Boy’s Club ecosystem.

How popular is Pepe the King Prawn today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling PRAWN.

What makes Pepe the King Prawn different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,The Boy’s Club category and built on the -- network, PRAWN offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much PRAWN exists in the market?

There are 999968655.96 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Pepe the King Prawn's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦33.58199570604065264000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Pepe the King Prawn

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:19:51 (UTC+8)

Pepe the King Prawn (PRAWN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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