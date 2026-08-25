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The live Pepe Girl price today is 0 USD.PEPEG market cap is 25,337 USD. Track real-time PEPEG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Pepe Girl price today is 0 USD.PEPEG market cap is 25,337 USD. Track real-time PEPEG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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PEPEG Price Info

What is PEPEG

PEPEG Official Website

PEPEG Tokenomics

PEPEG Price Forecast

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Pepe Girl Price (PEPEG)

Unlisted

1 PEPEG to USD Live Price:

$0.00000000006041
$0.00000000006041$0.00000000006041
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Pepe Girl (PEPEG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:18:54 (UTC+8)

Pepe Girl Price Today

The live Pepe Girl (PEPEG) price today is $ 0, with a 1.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current PEPEG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PEPEG.

Pepe Girl currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 25,337, with a circulating supply of 420.69T PEPEG. During the last 24 hours, PEPEG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PEPEG moved -0.44% in the last hour and +31.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Pepe Girl (PEPEG) Market Information

$ 25.34K
$ 25.34K$ 25.34K

--
----

$ 25.34K
$ 25.34K$ 25.34K

420.69T
420.69T 420.69T

420,690,000,000,000.0
420,690,000,000,000.0 420,690,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Pepe Girl is $ 25.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PEPEG is 420.69T, with a total supply of 420690000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.34K.

Pepe Girl Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.44%

-1.43%

+31.32%

+31.32%

Price Prediction for Pepe Girl

Pepe Girl (PEPEG) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PEPEG in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Pepe Girl (PEPEG) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Pepe Girl could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Pepe Girl will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PEPEG price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Pepe Girl Price Prediction.

What is Pepe Girl (PEPEG)

What is the project about? PEPE GIRL is a meme coin based on the popular internet meme, Pepe the Frog. PEPE GIRL aim is to create a fun and engaging community around $PEPEG token.

What makes your project unique? PEPE GIRL is focused on community engagement. One of the key features that makes PEPE GIRL unique is its renounced contract and burned LP, ensuring that the community has full ownership and control over the project. This makes PEPE GIRL a truly decentralized and community-driven project, where users have the power to shape the future of the project through their contributions and participation.

History of your project. The history of PEPE GIRL project began with a group of friends who were passionate about cryptocurrency and internet memes. They saw an opportunity to combine these two interests and create something truly unique and exciting

What’s next for your project? PEPE GIRL project is currently working on a number of exciting new features and initiatives that will help to grow the community and increase the value of $PEPEG token. These include partnerships with other cryptocurrency projects, as well as the development of new tools and resources users

What can your token be used for? PEPE GIRL token is initially a meme coin, but many useful opportunities will be analyzed in order to give it a global scope

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Pepe Girl (PEPEG) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemMemeThe Boy’s Club

About Pepe Girl

What is the current price of Pepe Girl?

Pepe Girl is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of -1.43% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Pepe Girl is ₦, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of PEPEG today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦34414618.39524154732000, placing the asset at rank #7163 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Pepe Girl's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with PEPEG.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 420690000000000.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Pepe Girl fall under?

Pepe Girl is part of the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,The Boy’s Club classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact PEPEG's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables PEPEG to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Pepe Girl

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:18:54 (UTC+8)

Pepe Girl (PEPEG) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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