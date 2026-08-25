Pepe Girl Price (PEPEG)
The live Pepe Girl (PEPEG) price today is $ 0, with a 1.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current PEPEG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PEPEG.
Pepe Girl currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 25,337, with a circulating supply of 420.69T PEPEG. During the last 24 hours, PEPEG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, PEPEG moved -0.44% in the last hour and +31.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Pepe Girl is $ 25.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PEPEG is 420.69T, with a total supply of 420690000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.34K.
-0.44%
-1.43%
+31.32%
+31.32%
In 2040, the price of Pepe Girl could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is the project about? PEPE GIRL is a meme coin based on the popular internet meme, Pepe the Frog. PEPE GIRL aim is to create a fun and engaging community around $PEPEG token.
What makes your project unique? PEPE GIRL is focused on community engagement. One of the key features that makes PEPE GIRL unique is its renounced contract and burned LP, ensuring that the community has full ownership and control over the project. This makes PEPE GIRL a truly decentralized and community-driven project, where users have the power to shape the future of the project through their contributions and participation.
History of your project. The history of PEPE GIRL project began with a group of friends who were passionate about cryptocurrency and internet memes. They saw an opportunity to combine these two interests and create something truly unique and exciting
What’s next for your project? PEPE GIRL project is currently working on a number of exciting new features and initiatives that will help to grow the community and increase the value of $PEPEG token. These include partnerships with other cryptocurrency projects, as well as the development of new tools and resources users
What can your token be used for? PEPE GIRL token is initially a meme coin, but many useful opportunities will be analyzed in order to give it a global scope
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of Pepe Girl?
Pepe Girl is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of -1.43% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.
How does today's price compare to historical levels?
The ATH of Pepe Girl is ₦, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.
What is the overall valuation of PEPEG today?
The market capitalization sits at ₦34414618.39524154732000, placing the asset at rank #7163 among all cryptocurrencies.
How active is Pepe Girl's market participation?
The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with PEPEG.
What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?
With 420690000000000.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.
What category does Pepe Girl fall under?
Pepe Girl is part of the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,The Boy’s Club classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.
How does -- impact PEPEG's value proposition?
Operating on the -- network enables PEPEG to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.
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