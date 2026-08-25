What is Pepe Clanker about?

Pepe Clanker is the ultimate community-driven Pepe, powered by Clanker - the groundbreaking token deployer created by the innovators at Proxy Studios. Pepe Clanker represents the next epic chapter in the evolution of Pepe the Frog, now making waves on the Base Chain.

What makes Pepe Clanker unique?

This isn’t just another memecoin; Pepe Clanker is the pinnacle of meme culture, leveling up to dominate in a crypto era supercharged with AI agents, AI-powered deployers, and cutting-edge AI-generated tokens.

How much is Pepe Clanker worth right now?

Pepe Clanker is currently trading at ₦36.6764318182174393756000, with a price movement of 0.97% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is PEPEC going up or down today?

PEPEC has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Meme,Base Ecosystem,Base Meme,The Boy’s Club,Clanker Ecosystem,Base Native ecosystem.

How popular is Pepe Clanker today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling PEPEC.

What makes Pepe Clanker different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Meme,Base Ecosystem,Base Meme,The Boy’s Club,Clanker Ecosystem,Base Native category and built on the -- network, PEPEC offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much PEPEC exists in the market?

There are 1000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Pepe Clanker's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦6125.8210902056036000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦16.7907669462386555988000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.