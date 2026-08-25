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The live Pentagon Pizza Watch price today is 0 USD.PPW market cap is 55,187 USD. Track real-time PPW to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Pentagon Pizza Watch price today is 0 USD.PPW market cap is 55,187 USD. Track real-time PPW to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Pentagon Pizza Watch Logo

Pentagon Pizza Watch Price (PPW)

Unlisted

1 PPW to USD Live Price:

$0.00005513
$0.00005513$0.00005513
-5.09%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:18:06 (UTC+8)

Pentagon Pizza Watch Price Today

The live Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) price today is $ 0, with a 5.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current PPW to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PPW.

Pentagon Pizza Watch currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 55,187, with a circulating supply of 999.98M PPW. During the last 24 hours, PPW traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00229383, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PPW moved +0.14% in the last hour and +40.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) Market Information

$ 55.19K
$ 55.19K$ 55.19K

--
----

$ 55.19K
$ 55.19K$ 55.19K

999.98M
999.98M 999.98M

999,978,026.5675492
999,978,026.5675492 999,978,026.5675492

The current Market Cap of Pentagon Pizza Watch is $ 55.19K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PPW is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999978026.5675492. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 55.19K.

Pentagon Pizza Watch Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00229383
$ 0.00229383$ 0.00229383

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.14%

-5.05%

+40.67%

+40.67%

Price Prediction for Pentagon Pizza Watch

Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PPW in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Pentagon Pizza Watch could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Pentagon Pizza Watch will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PPW price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Pentagon Pizza Watch Price Prediction.

What is Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW)

The Alt-Data Powerhouse of Prediction Markets – Meet @pizzintwatch $PPW

Location data has long been one of the most powerful yet underappreciated forms of intelligence, shaping decisions in both financial markets and geopolitics. The world’s largest hedge funds—Citadel, Renaissance Technologies, Two Sigma—have relied on location-based indicators to place billion-dollar macro bets, from commodity flows to consumer spending patterns. PPW takes that same logic and applies it to prediction markets, positioning itself as an alt-data powerhouse.

At the core of this project is the Pentagon Pizza Index, a modern revival of a Cold War signal once nicknamed “Pizza Intelligence.” Soviet analysts observed that surges in late-night pizza deliveries to the Pentagon and CIA often correlated with crisis planning and operational surges. Pizza provided a fast, cheap, and scalable solution for feeding large teams working through the night under heightened pressure. In intelligence terms, it was a classic case of traffic analysis: inferring intent from observable patterns rather than from secrets. Over time, the anecdote became legend—“PizzINT”—and resurfaced in media accounts linking pizza spikes to events like the invasions of Grenada and Panama, the Gulf War, and more recently, the 2023–24 Middle East conflict.

@pizzintwatch has formalized this insight into a tradable, data-driven signal. Its first product, the Pentagon Pizza Index, tracks and publishes pizza order fluctuations as a proxy for geopolitical stress. Early traction has been remarkable: Google already ranks “Pizza Index” searches with http://pizzint.watch near the top, ensuring mainstream visibility that extends well beyond crypto. Each new conflict or crisis that drives spikes in the data is likely to generate not just trader attention, but also media coverage, cementing its cultural and analytical relevance.

But Pizza Index is only the beginning. The same methodology can be expanded across a wide spectrum of location-based datasets. Flight radar has long been used to track high-level government and military aircraft, with spikes in reconnaissance activity foreshadowing events such as Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Satellite imagery of Walmart and Target parking lots can be repurposed into leading retail indicators. AIS tracking of oil tankers reveals shifts in global energy supply and demand in near real-time. NDVI satellite data provides early insight into agricultural yields and food inflation risk. Each of these signals, when integrated into a unified feed, becomes a powerful input for traders, analysts, and AI agents.

Looking ahead, the potential extends far beyond monitoring. An API and oracle layer could allow developers to plug directly into a low-latency feed of alt-data indicators, with analytics built on top. This positions @pizzintwatch as both a trusted data provider and a source of truth for exotic prediction markets. By curating, cleaning, and standardizing these signals, PPW could sell feeds to analytics platforms, AI agents, hedge funds, and retail traders alike. Vertical expansion into its own analytics engine, trading vaults, or AI trading agents becomes not just possible but natural.

What makes the project especially compelling is its memetic edge. “Pentagon Pizza Watch” is instantly memorable, bridging serious intelligence tradecraft with playful cultural branding. Combined with the official Polymarket Builders badge, this positioning gives PPW credibility both as a rigorous data product and as a viral, community-driven meme.

In short, @pizzintwatch sits at the intersection of prediction markets, RWA oracles, and alt-data infrastructure. It is simultaneously an intelligence experiment, a tradable signal, and a narrative-rich meme. With its cultural resonance, technical potential, and first-mover advantage, $PPW is poised to become a cornerstone in the evolution of on-chain alt-data markets.

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Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) Resource

Official Website

Category :

AnalyticsBagsApp EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About Pentagon Pizza Watch

What is the live trading price of Pentagon Pizza Watch today?

The current trading price of Pentagon Pizza Watch stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for PPW?

PPW recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Pentagon Pizza Watch?

In the last 24 hours, Pentagon Pizza Watch has seen a price movement of -5.05%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Pentagon Pizza Watch traded in today?

Within the past day, Pentagon Pizza Watch fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Pentagon Pizza Watch

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:18:06 (UTC+8)

Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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