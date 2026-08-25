What is Pengycoin about?

Pengycoin is a meme community on Solana, and our website represents the culture we take great pride in—it simulates an operating system. Initially, our founder, an amateur developer, built the website with the help of ChatGPT and open-source projects from GitHub, aiming to satirize meme coins that have no real utility.

What makes Pengycoin unique?

This is a purely community-driven project. When our founder started it, he only had $65 left in his pocket, far from enough to normally launch a meme coin. That’s when he found Pump.fun and fair-launched the project without any team members. He never expected so many people to resonate with the project and its story.

What's the history of Pengycoin?

The project was fair-launched on Pump.fun in 2024. As more community volunteers joined, the project stood out and gradually grew into

What we see today. Now, Pengycoin has evolved into a diverse meme community.

What's next for Pengycoin?

The journey continues, just like our song - Road to Billions. This project is full of narrative and challenges, but thanks to the growing support of community volunteers, Pengycoin has reached new heights.

What can Pengycoin be used for?

Whether you're new to crypto, a seasoned trader and investor, or a gaming addict, we aim to be your all-in-one hub for a smooth and enjoyable experience. In PengyOS, users can access various dApps, fun apps, browse crypto news, check out memes, play games, and even listen to our rap album. It’s also available on Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music. We also created a decentralized chat service called PengyChat and developed a mobile app for Solana Mobile’s SAGA and Seeker phones. Recently, our new product PengyAI has also been integrated into PengyOS and has received strong support and retweet from Solana Mobile!

What is the current live price of Pengycoin?

Pengycoin is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 12.32% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the PENGY market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Pengycoin's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #6950, supported by a market capitalization of ₦40829752.10012870160000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 988869493.087979 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Pengycoin's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.