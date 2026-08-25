What is Penguin Finance about?

Penguin Finance is a yield farming and staking DeFi application built on the Avalanche Network. Our Igloos (Yield Farms) allow you to stake your Pangolin liquidity provider (LP) tokens within the PeFi ecosystem to receive a percentage of all $PEFI rewards distributed by the network.

What makes Penguin Finance unique?

The PenguinToken ($PEFI) is the lifeblood of the Penguin Finance Ecosystem. Penguins can stake their tokens to earn both staking rewards and fees collected by applications within the Penguin Finance Ecosystem. Unlike purely speculative tokens, PEFI's value is derived from fees collected from the protocol's users, its utility within PeFi, and burning mechanisms.

What can Penguin Finance be used for?

PEFI tokens have a wide range of applications, including custom yield farming strategies, upcoming ultra-low-fee Prediction Markets, NFTs, and the Penguin Arena.

How much is Penguin Finance worth right now?

Penguin Finance is currently trading at ₦2.2458129412812973748000, with a price movement of 0.39% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is PEFI going up or down today?

PEFI has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Yield Farming,Avalanche Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Penguin Finance today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling PEFI.

What makes Penguin Finance different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Yield Farming,Avalanche Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, PEFI offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much PEFI exists in the market?

There are 19158097.7474686 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Penguin Finance's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦9358.5160335957004000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.