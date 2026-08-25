Peng Price Today

The live Peng (PENG) price today is $ 0.00179931, with a 4.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current PENG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00179931 per PENG.

Peng currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 179,966, with a circulating supply of 100.00M PENG. During the last 24 hours, PENG traded between $ 0.00170773 (low) and $ 0.00187755 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.14, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PENG moved -0.59% in the last hour and +32.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 833.92.

Peng (PENG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 179.97K$ 179.97K $ 179.97K Volume (24H) $ 833.92$ 833.92 $ 833.92 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 179.97K$ 179.97K $ 179.97K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 99,999,960.5 99,999,960.5 99,999,960.5

The current Market Cap of Peng is $ 179.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 833.92. The circulating supply of PENG is 100.00M, with a total supply of 99999960.5. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 179.97K.