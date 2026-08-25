Pell Network Token Price (PELL)
The live Pell Network Token (PELL) price today is $ 0, with a 0.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current PELL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PELL.
Pell Network Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 55,933, with a circulating supply of 336.00M PELL. During the last 24 hours, PELL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02488985, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, PELL moved +0.00% in the last hour and +0.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 71.84.
The current Market Cap of Pell Network Token is $ 55.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 71.84. The circulating supply of PELL is 336.00M, with a total supply of 2100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 349.58K.
+0.00%
+0.73%
+0.43%
+0.43%
In 2040, the price of Pell Network Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Pell Network: The Omnichain Restaking Network Pell Network is pioneering the future of decentralized finance (DeFi) by building an innovative DeFAI Infrastructure and Platform, powered by its Omnichain Restaking Network. By leveraging restaking mechanisms, cross-chain technology, and standardized data services, Pell creates a seamless and secure environment for AI agents to execute sophisticated financial strategies across different blockchains. Pell’s mission is to empower AI agents to automate and optimize financial decisions, attracting millions of new users to DeFi.
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What is today's price of Pell Network Token (PELL)?
The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 0.72%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.
How many tokens of PELL are in circulation?
The circulating supply of PELL is 336000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.
How many holders currently own Pell Network Token?
There are an estimated -- unique holders of PELL across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.
What is the market cap of Pell Network Token today?
The market capitalization stands at ₦75972405.99522616988000, positioning Pell Network Token at rank #6159 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.
How actively is PELL being traded today?
Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.
What is driving the recent movement of Pell Network Token?
The recent price movement of 0.72% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within BNB Chain Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Restaking,Bitlayer Ecosystem,Core Ecosystem,DeFAI, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.
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