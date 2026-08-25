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The live PEKO price today is 0 USD.PEKO market cap is 12,724.27 USD. Track real-time PEKO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live PEKO price today is 0 USD.PEKO market cap is 12,724.27 USD. Track real-time PEKO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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PEKO Price Info

What is PEKO

PEKO Official Website

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PEKO Price Forecast

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PEKO Price (PEKO)

Unlisted

1 PEKO to USD Live Price:

$0.00001273
$0.00001273$0.00001273
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
PEKO (PEKO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:16:29 (UTC+8)

PEKO Price Today

The live PEKO (PEKO) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PEKO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PEKO.

PEKO currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 12,724.27, with a circulating supply of 999.84M PEKO. During the last 24 hours, PEKO traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0013348, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PEKO moved -- in the last hour and +22.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

PEKO (PEKO) Market Information

$ 12.72K
$ 12.72K$ 12.72K

--
----

$ 12.72K
$ 12.72K$ 12.72K

999.84M
999.84M 999.84M

999,836,851.376166
999,836,851.376166 999,836,851.376166

The current Market Cap of PEKO is $ 12.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PEKO is 999.84M, with a total supply of 999836851.376166. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.72K.

PEKO Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0013348
$ 0.0013348$ 0.0013348

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

+22.92%

+22.92%

Price Prediction for PEKO

PEKO (PEKO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PEKO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
PEKO (PEKO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of PEKO could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price PEKO will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PEKO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking PEKO Price Prediction.

What is PEKO (PEKO)

PEKO is a high-energy memecoin fueled by community hype and unstoppable optimism. Designed for degens and dreamers, it’s the token that screams "Let’s Freakin’ Go!"—rallying holders to push boundaries, chase gains, and vibe with the crypto chaos. Fast, fun, and fearless, PEKO is your ticket to the meme-fueled rocket ride!

We have a LOT of stuff planned, From Burn wallets to contests & Games,

AND WE ARE JUST GETTING STARTED

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

PEKO (PEKO) Resource

Official Website

About PEKO

About PEKO Peko is the perfect fusion between the panda, a beloved symbol in Chinese culture, and the Maneki-neko, the iconic Japanese lucky cat. This unique combination embodies prosperity, good fortune, and financial success for those who hold it.

What makes PEKO unique With a distinctive collar inscribed with the name of Trump, currently the President of the United States, Peko symbolizes a message of support and optimism for the crypto world, connecting the international investment community with the belief in luck and financial opportunities.

What PEKO can be used for Holding Peko means having more than just a memecoin — it’s a true digital amulet promising to attract fortune in every investment. Make Peko your partner for financial success!

What is PEKO's current price?

PEKO trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of PEKO?

With a market cap of ₦17283060.2047606331972000, PEKO is ranked #7834 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does PEKO generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of PEKO?

There are 999836851.376166 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

PEKO fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, reflecting daily volatility.

How does PEKO compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦1.813025718671050928000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence PEKO?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does PEKO behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PEKO

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:16:29 (UTC+8)

PEKO (PEKO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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