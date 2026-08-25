About PEKO Peko is the perfect fusion between the panda, a beloved symbol in Chinese culture, and the Maneki-neko, the iconic Japanese lucky cat. This unique combination embodies prosperity, good fortune, and financial success for those who hold it.

What makes PEKO unique With a distinctive collar inscribed with the name of Trump, currently the President of the United States, Peko symbolizes a message of support and optimism for the crypto world, connecting the international investment community with the belief in luck and financial opportunities.

What PEKO can be used for Holding Peko means having more than just a memecoin — it’s a true digital amulet promising to attract fortune in every investment. Make Peko your partner for financial success!

What is PEKO's current price?

PEKO trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of PEKO?

With a market cap of ₦17283060.2047606331972000, PEKO is ranked #7834 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does PEKO generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of PEKO?

There are 999836851.376166 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

PEKO fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, reflecting daily volatility.

How does PEKO compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦1.813025718671050928000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence PEKO?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does PEKO behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.