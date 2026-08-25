Peezy Price Today

The live Peezy (PEEZY) price today is $ 0, with a 19.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PEEZY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PEEZY.

Peezy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 296,136, with a circulating supply of 318.45B PEEZY. During the last 24 hours, PEEZY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PEEZY moved +1.20% in the last hour and +71.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Peezy (PEEZY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 296.14K$ 296.14K $ 296.14K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 326.91K$ 326.91K $ 326.91K Circulation Supply 318.45B 318.45B 318.45B Total Supply 351,550,893,533.5807 351,550,893,533.5807 351,550,893,533.5807

The current Market Cap of Peezy is $ 296.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PEEZY is 318.45B, with a total supply of 351550893533.5807. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 326.91K.