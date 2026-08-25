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The live Peeps price today is 0 USD.PEEPS market cap is 268,316 USD. Track real-time PEEPS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Peeps price today is 0 USD.PEEPS market cap is 268,316 USD. Track real-time PEEPS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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PEEPS Price Info

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PEEPS Price Forecast

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Peeps Price (PEEPS)

Unlisted

1 PEEPS to USD Live Price:

$0.00026777
$0.00026777$0.00026777
-0.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Peeps (PEEPS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:16:10 (UTC+8)

Peeps Price Today

The live Peeps (PEEPS) price today is $ 0, with a 2.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current PEEPS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PEEPS.

Peeps currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 268,316, with a circulating supply of 1.00B PEEPS. During the last 24 hours, PEEPS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00169491, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PEEPS moved -1.61% in the last hour and +25.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 745.45.

Peeps (PEEPS) Market Information

$ 268.32K
$ 268.32K$ 268.32K

$ 745.45
$ 745.45$ 745.45

$ 268.32K
$ 268.32K$ 268.32K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Peeps is $ 268.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 745.45. The circulating supply of PEEPS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 268.32K.

Peeps Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00169491
$ 0.00169491$ 0.00169491

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.61%

-2.23%

+25.61%

+25.61%

Price Prediction for Peeps

Peeps (PEEPS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PEEPS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Peeps (PEEPS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Peeps could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Peeps will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PEEPS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Peeps Price Prediction.

What is Peeps (PEEPS)

PEEPS is a community-driven platform that enables creators and users to launch tokens, discover emerging meme projects, and connect with like-minded communities. The platform is designed to simplify token creation while encouraging community participation and ecosystem growth. A portion of launchpad fees is allocated to initiatives that support the PEEPS ecosystem, including token buybacks, supply reduction through burns, and marketing efforts aimed at increasing awareness

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Peeps

What is the live price of Peeps?

The current valuation sits at ₦, showing a price movement of -2.23% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect PEEPS?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is Peeps's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of ₦364446964.88683076176000, Peeps stands at rank #4212, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

PEEPS recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is PEEPS today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between ₦ and ₦, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence Peeps?

Factors include circulating supply (1000000000.0 tokens), adoption trends within Meme,Robinhood Ecosystem,Robinhood Chain Meme, and overall traction of the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Peeps

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:16:10 (UTC+8)

Peeps (PEEPS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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