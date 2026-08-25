Peengu Price (PEENGU)
The live Peengu (PEENGU) price today is $ 0, with a 0.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current PEENGU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PEENGU.
Peengu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 22,778, with a circulating supply of 985.87M PEENGU. During the last 24 hours, PEENGU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, PEENGU moved +0.32% in the last hour and +19.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Peengu is $ 22.78K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PEENGU is 985.87M, with a total supply of 985868910.9955742. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.78K.
+0.32%
-0.22%
+19.96%
+19.96%
In 2040, the price of Peengu could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Peengu is a memetoken on Abstract. The artist Tut created this character and challenged anyone to launch a meme with it. Our dev took up the challenge and Peengu was born. Tut approved of the launch and the community started to form. Peengu is all about spreading love around the Abstract ecosystem, so our memes and giveaways are focussed on showcasing other projects we love and proliferating the general Abstract green chain vibes.
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What is the real-time price of Peengu today?
The live price of Peengu stands at ₦, moving -0.22% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.
What does the daily price structure look like for PEENGU?
PEENGU has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.
How much volatility is Peengu showing today?
The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.
What technical zone is PEENGU currently trading in?
Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests PEENGU is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.
What is the overall market ranking and size of Peengu?
With a market cap of ₦30938792.19350404408000, Peengu is ranked #7243, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.
How much trading activity has PEENGU seen recently?
The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.
How does Peengu compare to its ATH and ATL?
Its ATH is ₦, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.
What fundamentals influence PEENGU's market behavior?
Core factors include circulating supply (985868910.9955742 tokens), category performance within Meme,Abstract Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.
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