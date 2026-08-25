What is the real-time price of Peengu today?

The live price of Peengu stands at ₦, moving -0.22% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for PEENGU?

PEENGU has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Peengu showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is PEENGU currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests PEENGU is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Peengu?

With a market cap of ₦30938792.19350404408000, Peengu is ranked #7243, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has PEENGU seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Peengu compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence PEENGU's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (985868910.9955742 tokens), category performance within Meme,Abstract Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.