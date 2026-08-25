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The live Pedro the Raccoon price today is 0 USD.PEDRO market cap is 25,042 USD. Track real-time PEDRO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Pedro the Raccoon price today is 0 USD.PEDRO market cap is 25,042 USD. Track real-time PEDRO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Pedro the Raccoon Logo

Pedro the Raccoon Price (PEDRO)

Unlisted

1 PEDRO to USD Live Price:

$0.00024989
$0.00024989$0.00024989
+0.05%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Pedro the Raccoon (PEDRO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:15:32 (UTC+8)

Pedro the Raccoon Price Today

The live Pedro the Raccoon (PEDRO) price today is $ 0, with a 5.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current PEDRO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PEDRO.

Pedro the Raccoon currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 25,042, with a circulating supply of 99.96M PEDRO. During the last 24 hours, PEDRO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.186986, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PEDRO moved -0.23% in the last hour and +26.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 107.92.

Pedro the Raccoon (PEDRO) Market Information

$ 25.04K
$ 25.04K$ 25.04K

$ 107.92
$ 107.92$ 107.92

$ 25.04K
$ 25.04K$ 25.04K

99.96M
99.96M 99.96M

99,963,766.05176447
99,963,766.05176447 99,963,766.05176447

The current Market Cap of Pedro the Raccoon is $ 25.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 107.92. The circulating supply of PEDRO is 99.96M, with a total supply of 99963766.05176447. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.04K.

Pedro the Raccoon Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.186986
$ 0.186986$ 0.186986

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.23%

+5.14%

+26.79%

+26.79%

Price Prediction for Pedro the Raccoon

Pedro the Raccoon (PEDRO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PEDRO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Pedro the Raccoon (PEDRO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Pedro the Raccoon could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Pedro the Raccoon will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PEDRO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Pedro the Raccoon Price Prediction.

What is Pedro the Raccoon (PEDRO)

Dev jeeted. Community took over, new tg and twiiter been growing exponentially.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Pedro the Raccoon (PEDRO) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemeSolana EcosystemSolana Meme

About Pedro the Raccoon

What is the current price of Pedro the Raccoon?

Pedro the Raccoon is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 5.13% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Pedro the Raccoon is ₦253.97844398518514296000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of PEDRO today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦34013927.21528353112000, placing the asset at rank #7166 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Pedro the Raccoon's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with PEDRO.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 99963766.05176447 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Pedro the Raccoon fall under?

Pedro the Raccoon is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact PEDRO's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables PEDRO to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Pedro the Raccoon

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:15:32 (UTC+8)

Pedro the Raccoon (PEDRO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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