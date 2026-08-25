What is the current price of Pedro the Raccoon?

Pedro the Raccoon is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 5.13% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Pedro the Raccoon is ₦253.97844398518514296000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of PEDRO today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦34013927.21528353112000, placing the asset at rank #7166 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Pedro the Raccoon's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with PEDRO.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 99963766.05176447 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Pedro the Raccoon fall under?

Pedro the Raccoon is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact PEDRO's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables PEDRO to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.