Pecunity Price Today

The live Pecunity (PEC) price today is $ 0.00515436, with a 0.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current PEC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00515436 per PEC.

Pecunity currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 92,282, with a circulating supply of 17.73M PEC. During the last 24 hours, PEC traded between $ 0.00496346 (low) and $ 0.00522862 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04713753, while the all-time low was $ 0.00267016.

In short-term performance, PEC moved -0.92% in the last hour and -24.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 582.53.

Pecunity (PEC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 92.28K$ 92.28K $ 92.28K Volume (24H) $ 582.53$ 582.53 $ 582.53 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 130.16K$ 130.16K $ 130.16K Circulation Supply 17.73M 17.73M 17.73M Total Supply 25,000,000.0 25,000,000.0 25,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Pecunity is $ 92.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 582.53. The circulating supply of PEC is 17.73M, with a total supply of 25000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 130.16K.