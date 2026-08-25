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The live PEAKDEFI price today is 0 USD.PEAK market cap is 110,115 USD. Track real-time PEAK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live PEAKDEFI price today is 0 USD.PEAK market cap is 110,115 USD. Track real-time PEAK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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PEAKDEFI Logo

PEAKDEFI Price (PEAK)

Unlisted

1 PEAK to USD Live Price:

$0.00006649
$0.00006649$0.00006649
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:15:03 (UTC+8)

PEAKDEFI Price Today

The live PEAKDEFI (PEAK) price today is $ 0, with a 0.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current PEAK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PEAK.

PEAKDEFI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 110,115, with a circulating supply of 1.66B PEAK. During the last 24 hours, PEAK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.885608, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PEAK moved -0.00% in the last hour and +15.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Market Information

$ 110.12K
$ 110.12K$ 110.12K

--
----

$ 141.74K
$ 141.74K$ 141.74K

1.66B
1.66B 1.66B

2,133,871,318.319145
2,133,871,318.319145 2,133,871,318.319145

The current Market Cap of PEAKDEFI is $ 110.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PEAK is 1.66B, with a total supply of 2133871318.319145. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 141.74K.

PEAKDEFI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.885608
$ 0.885608$ 0.885608

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.00%

-0.14%

+15.30%

+15.30%

Price Prediction for PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PEAK in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of PEAKDEFI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price PEAKDEFI will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PEAK price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking PEAKDEFI Price Prediction.

What is PEAKDEFI (PEAK)

PEAK Tech was launched on 09/05/2019 by an international team based in Dubai, UAE. It aims to create a DeFi ecosystem and educate their community. The PEAK token is the utility token of this ecosystem which consists of 3 pillars:

PEAKDEFI fund: The PEAKDEFI fund is a decentralized and permissionless asset management fund, created to connect investors and asset managers for capital growth. This protocol was audited by Quantstamp and launches on November 2020.

PEAKDEFI wallet app: The PEAKDEFI wallet app launched on August 2020 for iOS and Android app.peakdefi.com. This wallet is an one-stop solution for taking control of your decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. Users can create and import an Ethereum wallet. There is also an integrated DEX (decentralized exchange). It is non-custodial - only users have access to their keys.

MarketPeak: MarketPeak is the education and software platform that focuses on the non-crypto advanced users to help them understand crypto and DeFi better.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Resource

Official Website

About PEAKDEFI

What is PEAKDEFI about?

PEAKDEFI is a DeFi ecosystem designed to connect investors and asset managers for capital growth. Launched by an international team based in Dubai, UAE, on September 5, 2019, the ecosystem is supported by the PEAK token, a utility token facilitating various financial services within the platform.

What makes PEAKDEFI unique?

PEAKDEFI stands out for its comprehensive approach to decentralized finance, offering three interconnected services: the PEAKDEFI fund, the PEAKDEFI wallet app, and MarketPeak. This combination provides users with a robust ecosystem covering asset management, wallet solutions, and educational resources, making it a one-stop platform for DeFi enthusiasts.

What's the history of PEAKDEFI?

PEAK Tech, the entity behind PEAKDEFI, was established on September 5, 2019, in Dubai, UAE. The PEAKDEFI wallet app, available for iOS and Android, launched in August 2020. The PEAKDEFI fund, audited by Quantstamp, followed in November 2020, offering a decentralized asset management solution. MarketPeak, an educational and software platform, was introduced to help non-crypto users understand and engage with DeFi.

What's next for PEAKDEFI?

PEAKDEFI continues to expand its ecosystem, focusing on enhancing existing services and potentially introducing new features to further empower users in the DeFi space. The platform remains committed to its mission of educating and enabling individuals to take control of their decentralized finances.

What can PEAKDEFI be used for?

PEAKDEFI serves multiple purposes within the DeFi ecosystem. It facilitates asset management through the PEAKDEFI fund, connecting investors with asset managers. The PEAKDEFI wallet app provides a non-custodial solution for managing Ethereum wallets and accessing a decentralized exchange. Additionally, MarketPeak offers educational resources and software tools to help users navigate the crypto and DeFi landscape.

What is today's price of PEAKDEFI (PEAK)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -0.14%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of PEAK are in circulation?

The circulating supply of PEAK is 1657740019.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own PEAKDEFI?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of PEAK across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of PEAKDEFI today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦149566472.13924391140000, positioning PEAKDEFI at rank #5326 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is PEAK being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of PEAKDEFI?

The recent price movement of -0.14% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within BNB Chain Ecosystem,Launchpad,Ethereum Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PEAKDEFI

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:15:03 (UTC+8)

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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