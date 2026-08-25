What is PEAKDEFI about?

PEAKDEFI is a DeFi ecosystem designed to connect investors and asset managers for capital growth. Launched by an international team based in Dubai, UAE, on September 5, 2019, the ecosystem is supported by the PEAK token, a utility token facilitating various financial services within the platform.

What makes PEAKDEFI unique?

PEAKDEFI stands out for its comprehensive approach to decentralized finance, offering three interconnected services: the PEAKDEFI fund, the PEAKDEFI wallet app, and MarketPeak. This combination provides users with a robust ecosystem covering asset management, wallet solutions, and educational resources, making it a one-stop platform for DeFi enthusiasts.

What's the history of PEAKDEFI?

PEAK Tech, the entity behind PEAKDEFI, was established on September 5, 2019, in Dubai, UAE. The PEAKDEFI wallet app, available for iOS and Android, launched in August 2020. The PEAKDEFI fund, audited by Quantstamp, followed in November 2020, offering a decentralized asset management solution. MarketPeak, an educational and software platform, was introduced to help non-crypto users understand and engage with DeFi.

What's next for PEAKDEFI?

PEAKDEFI continues to expand its ecosystem, focusing on enhancing existing services and potentially introducing new features to further empower users in the DeFi space. The platform remains committed to its mission of educating and enabling individuals to take control of their decentralized finances.

What can PEAKDEFI be used for?

PEAKDEFI serves multiple purposes within the DeFi ecosystem. It facilitates asset management through the PEAKDEFI fund, connecting investors with asset managers. The PEAKDEFI wallet app provides a non-custodial solution for managing Ethereum wallets and accessing a decentralized exchange. Additionally, MarketPeak offers educational resources and software tools to help users navigate the crypto and DeFi landscape.

What is today's price of PEAKDEFI (PEAK)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -0.14%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of PEAK are in circulation?

The circulating supply of PEAK is 1657740019.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own PEAKDEFI?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of PEAK across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of PEAKDEFI today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦149566472.13924391140000, positioning PEAKDEFI at rank #5326 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is PEAK being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of PEAKDEFI?

The recent price movement of -0.14% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within BNB Chain Ecosystem,Launchpad,Ethereum Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.