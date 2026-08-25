PEAK Price Today

The live PEAK (PEAK) price today is $ 0.00150911, with a 17.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current PEAK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00150911 per PEAK.

PEAK currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,131,992, with a circulating supply of 750.00M PEAK. During the last 24 hours, PEAK traded between $ 0.0012303 (low) and $ 0.00162143 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00162143, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PEAK moved -0.96% in the last hour and +213.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 248.82K.

PEAK (PEAK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.13M$ 1.13M $ 1.13M Volume (24H) $ 248.82K$ 248.82K $ 248.82K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.51M$ 1.51M $ 1.51M Circulation Supply 750.00M 750.00M 750.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PEAK is $ 1.13M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 248.82K. The circulating supply of PEAK is 750.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.51M.