Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Peace Guy price today is 0 USD.PEACEGUY market cap is 52,297 USD. Track real-time PEACEGUY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Peace Guy price today is 0 USD.PEACEGUY market cap is 52,297 USD. Track real-time PEACEGUY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About PEACEGUY

PEACEGUY Price Info

What is PEACEGUY

PEACEGUY Official Website

PEACEGUY Tokenomics

PEACEGUY Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Peace Guy Logo

Peace Guy Price (PEACEGUY)

Unlisted

1 PEACEGUY to USD Live Price:

$0.0000523
$0.0000523$0.0000523
+4.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Peace Guy (PEACEGUY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:14:44 (UTC+8)

Peace Guy Price Today

The live Peace Guy (PEACEGUY) price today is $ 0, with a 4.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current PEACEGUY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PEACEGUY.

Peace Guy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 52,297, with a circulating supply of 998.93M PEACEGUY. During the last 24 hours, PEACEGUY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00144268, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PEACEGUY moved +0.14% in the last hour and +23.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Peace Guy (PEACEGUY) Market Information

$ 52.30K
$ 52.30K$ 52.30K

--
----

$ 52.30K
$ 52.30K$ 52.30K

998.93M
998.93M 998.93M

998,929,902.280167
998,929,902.280167 998,929,902.280167

The current Market Cap of Peace Guy is $ 52.30K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PEACEGUY is 998.93M, with a total supply of 998929902.280167. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 52.30K.

Peace Guy Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00144268
$ 0.00144268$ 0.00144268

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.14%

+4.07%

+23.87%

+23.87%

Price Prediction for Peace Guy

Peace Guy (PEACEGUY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PEACEGUY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Peace Guy (PEACEGUY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Peace Guy could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Peace Guy will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PEACEGUY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Peace Guy Price Prediction.

What is Peace Guy (PEACEGUY)

Peace Guy: A Meme for Peace in a Time of War

In a world overwhelmed by conflict, destruction, and polarization, a quiet yet powerful figure has emerged from the noise—not with weapons or political rhetoric, but with a smile and an open hand. “Peace Guy” is not just a meme—it’s a movement. Created during a time of global unrest, the Peace Guy project is a digital symbol of calm resistance and collective hope, spreading positivity where fear and hatred often dominate.

The character of Peace Guy is simple by design but rich in purpose. He embodies stillness in chaos, humor in despair, and most importantly, peace in times of war. Always depicted with a relaxed posture, a calm smirk, and often holding a white dove—the universal symbol of peace—Peace Guy speaks to people across cultures, ideologies, and age groups. His mission is not to take sides or spark debate. His mission is to remind us that peace is a choice—and a necessary one.

Peace Guy was born from a deep frustration with how war narratives dominate media and public discourse. People are bombarded with fear-driven content and divisive opinions. This meme was created as a counterbalance—a peaceful protest against digital negativity. Instead of contributing to outrage cycles, Peace Guy offers a digital breath of fresh air. A moment of peace on your feed. A reason to smile. A reminder that humanity still exists amid conflict.

But Peace Guy isn’t just about aesthetics. His presence has inspired a growing online community committed to spreading kindness, empathy, and solidarity. This community shares Peace Guy memes, updates, and messages, turning reposts and retweets into acts of digital resistance. The simplicity of the meme allows it to spread organically, with no agenda other than to offer a gentle nudge toward compassion.

The project has also evolved beyond visuals. With the launch of an official Peace Guy website and meme generator, followers can now create their own versions and participate actively in spreading the message. The initiative encourages creativity, giving people the tools to become peace-makers themselves in the digital realm.

In a time when people feel powerless in the face of global conflict, Peace Guy offers a form of soft power—an emotional, human response that doesn't require resources, politics, or permission. He’s the chill reminder that even in dark times, we can choose to be kind, to stay calm, and to believe in a better future.

Peace Guy doesn’t shout. He doesn’t argue. He doesn’t blame. He just exists, peacefully—hoping you’ll join him.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Peace Guy (PEACEGUY) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Dog-ThemedMemePump.fun Ecosystem

About Peace Guy

Which blockchain network does Peace Guy run on?

Peace Guy operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of PEACEGUY?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 4.07% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Peace Guy belong to?

Peace Guy falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare PEACEGUY with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Peace Guy?

Its market capitalization is ₦71033717.41784533292000, placing the asset at rank #6256. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of PEACEGUY is currently circulating?

There are 998929902.280167 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Peace Guy today?

Over the past day, PEACEGUY generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Peace Guy fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Peace Guy

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:14:44 (UTC+8)

Peace Guy (PEACEGUY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Peace Guy

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1469
$0.1469$0.1469

+389.66%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$2.3688
$2.3688$2.3688

+2,268.80%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.6937
$0.6937$0.6937

+87.99%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$3.2524
$3.2524$3.2524

-18.69%

Dolphin

Dolphin

POD

$0.5191
$0.5191$0.5191

+2.22%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$2.3688
$2.3688$2.3688

+2,268.80%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.6937
$0.6937$0.6937

+87.99%

Catecoin

Catecoin

CATE

$0.066993
$0.066993$0.066993

+80.92%

Pons

Pons

PONS

$0.088952
$0.088952$0.088952

+15.72%

Cash Cat

Cash Cat

CASHCAT

$0.20626
$0.20626$0.20626

+16.03%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage