Peace Guy Price (PEACEGUY)
The live Peace Guy (PEACEGUY) price today is $ 0, with a 4.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current PEACEGUY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PEACEGUY.
Peace Guy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 52,297, with a circulating supply of 998.93M PEACEGUY. During the last 24 hours, PEACEGUY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00144268, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, PEACEGUY moved +0.14% in the last hour and +23.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Peace Guy is $ 52.30K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PEACEGUY is 998.93M, with a total supply of 998929902.280167. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 52.30K.
+0.14%
+4.07%
+23.87%
+23.87%
In 2040, the price of Peace Guy could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Peace Guy: A Meme for Peace in a Time of War
In a world overwhelmed by conflict, destruction, and polarization, a quiet yet powerful figure has emerged from the noise—not with weapons or political rhetoric, but with a smile and an open hand. “Peace Guy” is not just a meme—it’s a movement. Created during a time of global unrest, the Peace Guy project is a digital symbol of calm resistance and collective hope, spreading positivity where fear and hatred often dominate.
The character of Peace Guy is simple by design but rich in purpose. He embodies stillness in chaos, humor in despair, and most importantly, peace in times of war. Always depicted with a relaxed posture, a calm smirk, and often holding a white dove—the universal symbol of peace—Peace Guy speaks to people across cultures, ideologies, and age groups. His mission is not to take sides or spark debate. His mission is to remind us that peace is a choice—and a necessary one.
Peace Guy was born from a deep frustration with how war narratives dominate media and public discourse. People are bombarded with fear-driven content and divisive opinions. This meme was created as a counterbalance—a peaceful protest against digital negativity. Instead of contributing to outrage cycles, Peace Guy offers a digital breath of fresh air. A moment of peace on your feed. A reason to smile. A reminder that humanity still exists amid conflict.
But Peace Guy isn’t just about aesthetics. His presence has inspired a growing online community committed to spreading kindness, empathy, and solidarity. This community shares Peace Guy memes, updates, and messages, turning reposts and retweets into acts of digital resistance. The simplicity of the meme allows it to spread organically, with no agenda other than to offer a gentle nudge toward compassion.
The project has also evolved beyond visuals. With the launch of an official Peace Guy website and meme generator, followers can now create their own versions and participate actively in spreading the message. The initiative encourages creativity, giving people the tools to become peace-makers themselves in the digital realm.
In a time when people feel powerless in the face of global conflict, Peace Guy offers a form of soft power—an emotional, human response that doesn't require resources, politics, or permission. He’s the chill reminder that even in dark times, we can choose to be kind, to stay calm, and to believe in a better future.
Peace Guy doesn’t shout. He doesn’t argue. He doesn’t blame. He just exists, peacefully—hoping you’ll join him.
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Which blockchain network does Peace Guy run on?
Peace Guy operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.
What is the current price of PEACEGUY?
The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 4.07% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.
What category does Peace Guy belong to?
Peace Guy falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare PEACEGUY with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.
What is the market capitalization of Peace Guy?
Its market capitalization is ₦71033717.41784533292000, placing the asset at rank #6256. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.
How much supply of PEACEGUY is currently circulating?
There are 998929902.280167 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.
How active is trading for Peace Guy today?
Over the past day, PEACEGUY generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.
How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?
Within the last 24 hours, Peace Guy fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.
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