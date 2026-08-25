What is Peace Frog about?

Peace Frog ($PFROG) celebrates the genesis of Pepe the Frog, one of the most iconic internet memes in history. Inspired by Matt Furie's 2004 artwork Flight of the Peacefrog

What makes Peace Frog unique?

Legacy of Art and Culture Rooted in Matt Furie's iconic artwork, $PFROG bridges the gap between art, memes, and cryptocurrency.

What's the history of Peace Frog?

Community-Driven Initiative The $PFROG community embodies collaboration and creativity, ensuring the legacy of Pepe remains positive and enduring.

What's next for Peace Frog?

Philanthropy and Conservation A portion of proceeds will support amphibian conservation, tying the project back to its symbolic frog inspiration.

What is the current live price of Peace Frog?

Peace Frog is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 5.39% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the PEACE market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Peace Frog's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7519, supported by a market capitalization of ₦24070823.1242568795596000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 999863703.059372 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Peace Frog's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.