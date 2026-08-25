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The live PEACE price today is 0 USD.PEACE market cap is 62,374 USD. Track real-time PEACE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live PEACE price today is 0 USD.PEACE market cap is 62,374 USD. Track real-time PEACE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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PEACE Price Info

What is PEACE

PEACE Official Website

PEACE Tokenomics

PEACE Price Forecast

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PEACE Price (PEACE)

Unlisted

1 PEACE to USD Live Price:

$0.00006264
$0.00006264$0.00006264
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
PEACE (PEACE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:14:24 (UTC+8)

PEACE Price Today

The live PEACE (PEACE) price today is $ 0, with a 3.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current PEACE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PEACE.

PEACE currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 62,374, with a circulating supply of 994.78M PEACE. During the last 24 hours, PEACE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PEACE moved -1.26% in the last hour and +39.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

PEACE (PEACE) Market Information

$ 62.37K
$ 62.37K$ 62.37K

--
----

$ 62.37K
$ 62.37K$ 62.37K

994.78M
994.78M 994.78M

994,776,398.588087
994,776,398.588087 994,776,398.588087

The current Market Cap of PEACE is $ 62.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PEACE is 994.78M, with a total supply of 994776398.588087. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 62.37K.

PEACE Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.26%

+3.94%

+39.79%

+39.79%

Price Prediction for PEACE

PEACE (PEACE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PEACE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
PEACE (PEACE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of PEACE could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price PEACE will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PEACE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking PEACE Price Prediction.

What is PEACE (PEACE)

$PEACE is the ultimate symbol of unity on the Solana blockchain, born as a grassroots movement on pump.fun. Emerging as the direct cultural counter-narrative to $WAR on Bonk, this project represents a digital battle of Good versus Evil. While others seek conflict and cabal-driven manipulation, our community chooses harmony. Following a turbulent history with a compromised predecessor, this version of $PEACE was established to provide a clean, fair-launch standard free from high-percentage holders or malicious "CTO" fees. It is a 100% community-driven social experiment proving that, in the end, Peace always wins. We are building a culture that rejects the toxicity of PvP trading and embraces the power of the people. Make love, not war. Choose $PEACE on Solana.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

PEACE (PEACE) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About PEACE

What is the current price of PEACE?

PEACE (PEACE) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 3.93% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does PEACE play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector, PEACE often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is PEACE being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, PEACE recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of PEACE?

There are 994776398.588087 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of PEACE?

PEACE currently holds market rank #6033 with a market capitalization of ₦84721056.47017390664000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has PEACE performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of 3.93% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does PEACE compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, PEACE demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PEACE

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:14:24 (UTC+8)

PEACE (PEACE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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