Paxi Network Price Today

The live Paxi Network (PAXI) price today is $ 0.00576342, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PAXI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00576342 per PAXI.

Paxi Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 301,262, with a circulating supply of 52.27M PAXI. During the last 24 hours, PAXI traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.084414, while the all-time low was $ 0.00521547.

In short-term performance, PAXI moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 441.82.

Paxi Network (PAXI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 301.26K$ 301.26K $ 301.26K Volume (24H) $ 441.82$ 441.82 $ 441.82 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 416.49K$ 416.49K $ 416.49K Circulation Supply 52.27M 52.27M 52.27M Total Supply 72,895,825.071258 72,895,825.071258 72,895,825.071258

The current Market Cap of Paxi Network is $ 301.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 441.82. The circulating supply of PAXI is 52.27M, with a total supply of 72895825.071258. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 416.49K.