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The live Paxi Network price today is 0.00576342 USD.PAXI market cap is 301,262 USD. Track real-time PAXI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Paxi Network price today is 0.00576342 USD.PAXI market cap is 301,262 USD. Track real-time PAXI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Paxi Network Price (PAXI)

Unlisted

1 PAXI to USD Live Price:

$0.00576342
$0.00576342$0.00576342
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Paxi Network (PAXI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:13:36 (UTC+8)

Paxi Network Price Today

The live Paxi Network (PAXI) price today is $ 0.00576342, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PAXI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00576342 per PAXI.

Paxi Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 301,262, with a circulating supply of 52.27M PAXI. During the last 24 hours, PAXI traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.084414, while the all-time low was $ 0.00521547.

In short-term performance, PAXI moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 441.82.

Paxi Network (PAXI) Market Information

$ 301.26K
$ 301.26K$ 301.26K

$ 441.82
$ 441.82$ 441.82

$ 416.49K
$ 416.49K$ 416.49K

52.27M
52.27M 52.27M

72,895,825.071258
72,895,825.071258 72,895,825.071258

The current Market Cap of Paxi Network is $ 301.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 441.82. The circulating supply of PAXI is 52.27M, with a total supply of 72895825.071258. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 416.49K.

Paxi Network Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.084414
$ 0.084414$ 0.084414

$ 0.00521547
$ 0.00521547$ 0.00521547

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for Paxi Network

Paxi Network (PAXI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PAXI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Paxi Network (PAXI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Paxi Network could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Paxi Network will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PAXI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Paxi Network Price Prediction.

What is Paxi Network (PAXI)

Paxi Network is a Layer 1, general-purpose decentralized blockchain designed for everyone.Built for speed, security, and scalability, it empowers individuals and communities to participate freely — anyone can become a validator and help secure the network.With native support for DeFi, DAOs, cross-chain interoperability, and dApps, Paxi makes blockchain simple, inclusive, and truly decentralized.Ultimately, Paxi aims to become a universal blockchain — hosting a vast ecosystem of dApps that seamlessly integrate into everyday life.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Paxi Network (PAXI) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Layer 1 (L1)Smart Contract Platform

About Paxi Network

What is Paxi Network's current price?

Paxi Network trades at ₦7.8283103742156939912000, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of PAXI?

With a market cap of ₦409196699.17461653032000, PAXI is ranked #3754 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Paxi Network generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of PAXI?

There are 52271465.032306 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Paxi Network fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Paxi Network compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦114.65744157618976104000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence PAXI?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Smart Contract Platform,Layer 1 (L1) category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does PAXI behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Paxi Network

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:13:36 (UTC+8)

Paxi Network (PAXI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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