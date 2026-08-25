What is Patriot about?

Honoring a Legacy of Patriotism. $PATRIOT is honoring Donald J. Trump with a bronze statue, commemorating the sacrifices he’s made to preserve the fabric of American society. Through God's intervention, he continues to fight for us all.

What makes Patriot unique?

Donald J. Trump's commitment to “America First” is emphasized by his policies that are centered around economic prosperity, preserving the constitution and enhanced security measures to ensure the safety of every citizen.

What's next for Patriot?

We invite you to join $PATRIOT in highlighting DJT and his fight to preserve the traditional values that make America great.

What can Patriot be used for?

Donald J. Trump is a defender of liberty. $PATRIOT’s statue of DJT is symbolic of a new movement sweeping the globe.

What is the current price of Patriot?

Patriot is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 1.40% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Patriot is ₦11.389952402223527616000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of PATRIOT today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦610725346.84089050188000, placing the asset at rank #3649 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Patriot's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with PATRIOT.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 10000000000.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Patriot fall under?

Patriot is part of the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,PolitiFi classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact PATRIOT's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables PATRIOT to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.