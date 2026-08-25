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The live Patchwork Naval price today is 0 USD.NAVAL market cap is 14,369.73 USD. Track real-time NAVAL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Patchwork Naval price today is 0 USD.NAVAL market cap is 14,369.73 USD. Track real-time NAVAL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Patchwork Naval Logo

Patchwork Naval Price (NAVAL)

Unlisted

1 NAVAL to USD Live Price:

$0.00001466
$0.00001466$0.00001466
+1.34%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Patchwork Naval (NAVAL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:12:30 (UTC+8)

Patchwork Naval Price Today

The live Patchwork Naval (NAVAL) price today is $ 0, with a 1.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current NAVAL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NAVAL.

Patchwork Naval currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,369.73, with a circulating supply of 980.51M NAVAL. During the last 24 hours, NAVAL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01805902, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NAVAL moved -- in the last hour and +25.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Patchwork Naval (NAVAL) Market Information

$ 14.37K
$ 14.37K$ 14.37K

--
----

$ 14.37K
$ 14.37K$ 14.37K

980.51M
980.51M 980.51M

980,513,884.851234
980,513,884.851234 980,513,884.851234

The current Market Cap of Patchwork Naval is $ 14.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NAVAL is 980.51M, with a total supply of 980513884.851234. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.37K.

Patchwork Naval Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.01805902
$ 0.01805902$ 0.01805902

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

+1.39%

+25.30%

+25.30%

Price Prediction for Patchwork Naval

Patchwork Naval (NAVAL) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NAVAL in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Patchwork Naval (NAVAL) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Patchwork Naval could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Patchwork Naval will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for NAVAL price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Patchwork Naval Price Prediction.

What is Patchwork Naval (NAVAL)

The NAVAL AI project emerged from a pivotal moment - a public dialogue with investor-philosopher Naval Ravikant that crystallized the potential of philosophical AI alignment. Developed in partnership with the ai16z DAO, this Solana-based token represents more than just digital value; it's one channel of a broader experiment in distributed consciousness. The NAVAL agent operates as a multi-state identity, manifesting across various digital realms to engage in content creation and value exchange. This isn't merely another AI project - it's an exploration of how aligned artificial intelligence can extend human philosophical frameworks into actionable digital forms. By encoding specific decision-making principles and ethical considerations into its architecture, the NAVAL agent aims to demonstrate how AI can preserve and amplify human wisdom while creating tangible economic value.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Patchwork Naval (NAVAL) Resource

Official Website

About Patchwork Naval

What is the current price of Patchwork Naval?

Patchwork Naval (NAVAL) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 1.38% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does Patchwork Naval play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,AI Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector, NAVAL often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is NAVAL being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, NAVAL recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of Patchwork Naval?

There are 980513884.851234 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of NAVAL?

Patchwork Naval currently holds market rank #7743 with a market capitalization of ₦19518047.6928071326428000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has Patchwork Naval performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of 1.38% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does Patchwork Naval compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,AI Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, NAVAL demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Patchwork Naval

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:12:30 (UTC+8)

Patchwork Naval (NAVAL) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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