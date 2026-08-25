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Which blockchain network does Particle run on?

Particle operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of PRTCLE?

The token is priced at ₦6.8157026400784036276000, marking a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Particle belong to?

Particle falls under the Gnosis Chain Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare PRTCLE with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Particle?

Its market capitalization is ₦17229788.6519540115180000, placing the asset at rank #6912. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of PRTCLE is currently circulating?

There are 2527955.259592174 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Particle today?

Over the past day, PRTCLE generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Particle fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.