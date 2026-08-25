What is PARSIQ about?

PARSIQ is the team behind Reactive Network, the first parallelized interoperability execution layer, utilizing a new form of smart contract called Reactive Smart Contracts. Reactive Network redefines blockchain infrastructure with its innovative data-driven execution layer for Reactive Smart Contracts, enabling event-driven automation and real-time, cross-chain workflows. Built to address the challenges of scalability, interoperability, and automation, Reactive Network provides a robust foundation for decentralized applications to move beyond the limitations of traditional systems.

What is the live price of PARSIQ?

PARSIQ is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is PRQ today?

The price volatility of PRQ within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for PARSIQ?

The token fluctuated between ₦0E-15 (low) and ₦0E-15 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has PRQ generated?

In the last 24 hours, PRQ accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦3558.6809881017032000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for PARSIQ?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does PRQ compare to other Infrastructure,Smart Contract Platform,Analytics,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,YZi Labs (Prev. Binance Labs) Portfolio tokens?

Within the Infrastructure,Smart Contract Platform,Analytics,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,YZi Labs (Prev. Binance Labs) Portfolio category, PRQ shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.