What is the real-time price of Parquet today?

The live price of Parquet stands at ₦, moving 16.33% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for PARQ?

PARQ has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Parquet showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is PARQ currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests PARQ is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Parquet?

With a market cap of ₦37579399.57931672612000, Parquet is ranked #7060, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has PARQ seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Parquet compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦2.9984468047610816344000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence PARQ's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (881364229.973788 tokens), category performance within Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Derivatives,Perpetuals,Solana Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.