What is Parasol Finance about?

Parasol Finance is the first-ever community-governed IDO platform built on Solana, catering to the needs of both projects and investors alike.

What makes Parasol Finance unique?

The key advantage of Parasol Finance is that ownership of Parasol tokens ($PSOL) grants the right to governance and voting on projects.

What's the history of Parasol Finance?

The governed platform will be an integral part of bringing new and existing projects and protocols into the Parasol ecosystem, providing the opportunity to invest early.

What's next for Parasol Finance?

As the platform evolves, Parasol and the $PSOL token will become a foundation for enabling further development with partners, its own platform, and the ecosystem as a whole.

What is the live trading price of Parasol Finance today?

The current trading price of Parasol Finance stands at ₦5.3910621281775057580000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for PSOL?

PSOL recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Parasol Finance?

In the last 24 hours, Parasol Finance has seen a price movement of --%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Parasol Finance traded in today?

Within the past day, Parasol Finance fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.