PARADOX Price Today

The live PARADOX (PARADOX) price today is $ 0.03086282, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PARADOX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03086282 per PARADOX.

PARADOX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 30,863, with a circulating supply of 1.00M PARADOX. During the last 24 hours, PARADOX traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 12.23, while the all-time low was $ 0.02036418.

In short-term performance, PARADOX moved -- in the last hour and +31.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 155.30.

PARADOX (PARADOX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 30.86K$ 30.86K $ 30.86K Volume (24H) $ 155.30$ 155.30 $ 155.30 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 30.86K$ 30.86K $ 30.86K Circulation Supply 1.00M 1.00M 1.00M Total Supply 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PARADOX is $ 30.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 155.30. The circulating supply of PARADOX is 1.00M, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.86K.