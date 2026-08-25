Parachute Price Today

The live Parachute (PAR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PAR.

Parachute currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 62,216, with a circulating supply of 999.63M PAR. During the last 24 hours, PAR traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03307398, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PAR moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Parachute (PAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 62.22K$ 62.22K $ 62.22K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 62.22K$ 62.22K $ 62.22K Circulation Supply 999.63M 999.63M 999.63M Total Supply 999,628,334.0000001 999,628,334.0000001 999,628,334.0000001

The current Market Cap of Parachute is $ 62.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PAR is 999.63M, with a total supply of 999628334.0000001. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 62.22K.