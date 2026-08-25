Paper Plane Price Today

The live Paper Plane (PLANE) price today is $ 0.00315649, with a 6.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current PLANE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00315649 per PLANE.

Paper Plane currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 309,293, with a circulating supply of 97.99M PLANE. During the last 24 hours, PLANE traded between $ 0.00296224 (low) and $ 0.00333568 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.11842, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PLANE moved -1.86% in the last hour and +38.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.32K.

Paper Plane (PLANE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 309.29K$ 309.29K $ 309.29K Volume (24H) $ 2.32K$ 2.32K $ 2.32K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 309.29K$ 309.29K $ 309.29K Circulation Supply 97.99M 97.99M 97.99M Total Supply 97,985,671.77392086 97,985,671.77392086 97,985,671.77392086

The current Market Cap of Paper Plane is $ 309.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.32K. The circulating supply of PLANE is 97.99M, with a total supply of 97985671.77392086. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 309.29K.