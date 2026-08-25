What is Palmeiras Fan Token about?

Fan Tokens allow fans across multiple sports to have a say in their favorite teams, leagues, or clubs. Through Socios.com, fans can participate in certain club decisions, such as choosing a goal celebration song in a football stadium or selecting which fighters should compete in MMA. Fan Token holders also gain access to unique experiences like player meet and greets and training day events.

What makes Palmeiras Fan Token unique?

The Socios.com platform hosts Fan Tokens from some of the world's biggest sporting organizations, including FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Manchester City, UFC, ROUSH Fenway Racing, and Aston Martin, among others.

What is today's price of Palmeiras Fan Token (VERDAO)?

The live price is ₦19.337899654848381156000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -8.69%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of VERDAO are in circulation?

The circulating supply of VERDAO is 5495136.890851, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Palmeiras Fan Token?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of VERDAO across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Palmeiras Fan Token today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦106253792.99856180772000, positioning Palmeiras Fan Token at rank #5759 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is VERDAO being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Palmeiras Fan Token?

The recent price movement of -8.69% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Sports,Fan Token,Solana Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Chiliz Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.