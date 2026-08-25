What is Pajamas Cat about?

Pajamas Cat is a YouTube video featuring a cat playing with a rope, set to the music of Nick Drake. Uploaded by YouTube co-founder Steve Chen on May 22, 2005, it is notable for being the first cat video ever uploaded to the platform.

What makes Pajamas Cat unique?

Pajamas Cat holds the distinction of being the first cat video uploaded to YouTube, marking the beginning of a popular trend on the platform.

What's the history of Pajamas Cat?

The video was uploaded by Steve Chen, one of YouTube's co-founders, on May 22, 2005. It is a 30-second clip of his pet cat playing with a rope.

What can Pajamas Cat be used for?

Pajamas Cat can be used to illustrate the early days of YouTube and the popularity of cat videos on the platform.

What is the live price of Pajamas Cat?

Pajamas Cat is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of 6.90% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is PAJAMAS today?

The price volatility of PAJAMAS within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Pajamas Cat?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has PAJAMAS generated?

In the last 24 hours, PAJAMAS accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦47.6698357798011607896000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Pajamas Cat?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does PAJAMAS compare to other Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Cat-Themed tokens?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Cat-Themed category, PAJAMAS shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.