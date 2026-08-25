What is Pairs about?

Pairs is building

What we believe will be the first profit-sharing decentralized exchange (DEX), merging the best of decentralized finance (DeFi) with the compliance and reliability of centralized finance (CeFi). Our goal is to offer a single platform where users can trade digital assets across chains, seamlessly convert them into real-world currencies (and vice versa), and directly participate in the platform’s revenue.

What makes Pairs unique?

This document walks you through our vision for Pairs—from the technological foundations that enable streamlined cross-chain trading to the profit-sharing framework that puts value back into the hands of our community.

What is the live price of Pairs?

Pairs is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is PAIRS today?

The price volatility of PAIRS within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Pairs?

The token fluctuated between ₦0E-15 (low) and ₦0E-15 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has PAIRS generated?

In the last 24 hours, PAIRS accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Pairs?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does PAIRS compare to other Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Ethereum Ecosystem,CeFi tokens?

Within the Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Ethereum Ecosystem,CeFi category, PAIRS shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.