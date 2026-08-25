PADAWAN Price Today

The live PADAWAN (PADAWAN) price today is $ 0.00278694, with a 14.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current PADAWAN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00278694 per PADAWAN.

PADAWAN currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 27,812, with a circulating supply of 9.98M PADAWAN. During the last 24 hours, PADAWAN traded between $ 0.00246395 (low) and $ 0.00278716 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.177808, while the all-time low was $ 0.00124095.

In short-term performance, PADAWAN moved -0.00% in the last hour and +64.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 305.59.

PADAWAN (PADAWAN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 27.81K$ 27.81K $ 27.81K Volume (24H) $ 305.59$ 305.59 $ 305.59 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 27.81K$ 27.81K $ 27.81K Circulation Supply 9.98M 9.98M 9.98M Total Supply 9,979,490.0 9,979,490.0 9,979,490.0

The current Market Cap of PADAWAN is $ 27.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 305.59. The circulating supply of PADAWAN is 9.98M, with a total supply of 9979490.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.81K.