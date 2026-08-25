Pactus Price (PAC)
The live Pactus (PAC) price today is $ 0.0096919, with a 1.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current PAC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0096919 per PAC.
Pactus currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 38,988, with a circulating supply of 4.02M PAC. During the last 24 hours, PAC traded between $ 0.00966141 (low) and $ 0.01001884 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.002, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, PAC moved +0.18% in the last hour and -7.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.41.
The current Market Cap of Pactus is $ 38.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.41. The circulating supply of PAC is 4.02M, with a total supply of 17263066.83230631. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 167.32K.
+0.18%
-1.19%
-7.88%
-7.88%
In 2040, the price of Pactus could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Pactus is a decentralized layer-1 blockchain that started its development back in 2021. It has undergone several stages of successful Testnets, launching the Main Network on 24th January 2024.
The Network is driven by a large open-source community of software and blockchain developers, node operators, analysts and supporters from across the globe.
The idea of Pactus was to ensure that the participation of node operators and users stays fair, transparent and decentralized. This is made possible by Pactus's unique architecture, utilizing a newly developed consensus model, solid state proof of stake (SSPoS). This model removes the necessity of delegation by introducing a random sortitioned committee that is responsible for creating new blocks and validating transactions. Whilst at the same time reducing the need for high computational resources, saving users money and leaving a greener carbon footprint than that of your conventional Proof of Stake Consensus.
The Pactus development community aims to create a complete ecosystem by the end of 2025 with decentralized storage and accompanying runtime environment, decentralized development tools and services, secure and fast transaction processing and a user-friendly experience.
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What is Pactus about?
Pactus is a decentralized layer-1 blockchain that began development in 2021. Following several successful Testnet phases, it launched its Main Network on 24th January 2024. The network is supported by a global open-source community comprising software and blockchain developers, node operators, analysts, and enthusiasts.
What makes Pactus unique?
Pactus stands out with its innovative solid state proof of stake (SSPoS) consensus model. This approach eliminates the need for delegation by employing a randomly selected committee to create blocks and validate transactions. By reducing reliance on high computational resources, Pactus offers cost savings for users and a more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional Proof of Stake systems.
What's the history of Pactus?
Pactus started development in 2021 and successfully completed multiple Testnet phases, culminating in the Main Network launch on 24th January 2024.
What's next for Pactus?
The Pactus community plans to establish a comprehensive ecosystem by the end of 2025. This includes decentralized storage, a runtime environment for decentralized applications, development tools, secure transaction processing, and an enhanced user experience.
What can Pactus be used for?
Pactus supports secure and efficient transaction processing, decentralized storage, and serves as a runtime environment for decentralized applications, all while providing a user-friendly experience.
Which blockchain network does Pactus run on?
Pactus operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.
What is the current price of PAC?
The token is priced at ₦13.164267278085075284000, marking a price movement of -1.19% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.
What category does Pactus belong to?
Pactus falls under the Smart Contract Platform,Layer 1 (L1),Proof of Stake (PoS) category. This classification helps investors compare PAC with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.
What is the market capitalization of Pactus?
Its market capitalization is ₦52956432.96340045968000, placing the asset at rank #6605. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.
How much supply of PAC is currently circulating?
There are 4022539.5595601834 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.
How active is trading for Pactus today?
Over the past day, PAC generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.
How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?
Within the last 24 hours, Pactus fluctuated between ₦13.1228534676548382876000 and ₦13.6083417674934611024000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.
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