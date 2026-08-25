What is Pactus about?

Pactus is a decentralized layer-1 blockchain that began development in 2021. Following several successful Testnet phases, it launched its Main Network on 24th January 2024. The network is supported by a global open-source community comprising software and blockchain developers, node operators, analysts, and enthusiasts.

What makes Pactus unique?

Pactus stands out with its innovative solid state proof of stake (SSPoS) consensus model. This approach eliminates the need for delegation by employing a randomly selected committee to create blocks and validate transactions. By reducing reliance on high computational resources, Pactus offers cost savings for users and a more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional Proof of Stake systems.

What's the history of Pactus?

Pactus started development in 2021 and successfully completed multiple Testnet phases, culminating in the Main Network launch on 24th January 2024.

What's next for Pactus?

The Pactus community plans to establish a comprehensive ecosystem by the end of 2025. This includes decentralized storage, a runtime environment for decentralized applications, development tools, secure transaction processing, and an enhanced user experience.

What can Pactus be used for?

Pactus supports secure and efficient transaction processing, decentralized storage, and serves as a runtime environment for decentralized applications, all while providing a user-friendly experience.

Which blockchain network does Pactus run on?

Pactus operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of PAC?

The token is priced at ₦13.164267278085075284000, marking a price movement of -1.19% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Pactus belong to?

Pactus falls under the Smart Contract Platform,Layer 1 (L1),Proof of Stake (PoS) category. This classification helps investors compare PAC with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Pactus?

Its market capitalization is ₦52956432.96340045968000, placing the asset at rank #6605. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of PAC is currently circulating?

There are 4022539.5595601834 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Pactus today?

Over the past day, PAC generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Pactus fluctuated between ₦13.1228534676548382876000 and ₦13.6083417674934611024000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.