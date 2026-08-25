PacMoon Price Today

The live PacMoon (PAC) price today is $ 0, with a 0.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current PAC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PAC.

PacMoon currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 198,764, with a circulating supply of 975.00M PAC. During the last 24 hours, PAC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.230647, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PAC moved +0.65% in the last hour and +25.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.96.

PacMoon (PAC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 198.76K$ 198.76K $ 198.76K Volume (24H) $ 1.96$ 1.96 $ 1.96 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 203.86K$ 203.86K $ 203.86K Circulation Supply 975.00M 975.00M 975.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PacMoon is $ 198.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.96. The circulating supply of PAC is 975.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 203.86K.