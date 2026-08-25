What is Pacato about?

Introducing Pacato ($PACATO), the latest meme token set to dominate the crypto space. Inspired by the playful spirit of Coinbase CEO's recent marriage to Angela Meng, Pacato made its debut at their wedding, becoming the "new dog" in the world of meme tokens. As a tribute to the couple's love story and to the vibrant meme culture, Pacato symbolizes fun, loyalty, and a new era in the crypto world.

What makes Pacato unique?

With a growing community and innovative plans for future developments, $PACATO aims to follow in the pawprints of successful dog-themed tokens like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, but with a unique twist tied to the Coinbase legacy.

What's next for Pacato?

With a growing community and innovative plans for future developments, $PACATO aims to follow in the pawprints of successful dog-themed tokens like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, but with a unique twist tied to the Coinbase legacy. Get ready to watch Pacato fetch success on the Base chain!

What can Pacato be used for?

Whether you're a seasoned crypto trader or new to the meme token scene, $PACATO offers exciting opportunities to be part of a fresh, playful, and community-driven project.

What is the current price of Pacato?

Pacato is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 0.80% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Pacato is ₦, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of PACATO today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦27352945.70167637368000, placing the asset at rank #7393 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Pacato's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with PACATO.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 420690000000.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Pacato fall under?

Pacato is part of the Meme,Base Ecosystem,Dog-Themed,Base Meme classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact PACATO's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables PACATO to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.