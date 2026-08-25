What is Paca AI about?

Paca AI is an on-ramp for AI agents, a decentralized R&D lab, and a marketplace for Artificial Intelligence (AI). The project focuses on making AI more accessible and affordable by creating a platform for collaboration between AI developers and users.

What makes Paca AI unique?

Paca AI stands out by democratizing AI technology, making it accessible to a wider range of individuals and businesses. The marketplace allows developers to share their models and tools, while users can access these resources to complete tasks or build new AI solutions.

What can Paca AI be used for?

Paca AI can be used to share and access AI models and tools, enabling users to complete tasks or build new AI solutions. It serves as a platform for collaboration between AI developers and users, fostering innovation and accessibility in the AI space.

How much is Paca AI worth right now?

Paca AI is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 2.86% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is PACA going up or down today?

PACA has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,AI Agent Launchpad ecosystem.

How popular is Paca AI today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling PACA.

What makes Paca AI different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,AI Agent Launchpad category and built on the -- network, PACA offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much PACA exists in the market?

There are 753692146.5779121 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Paca AI's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦16.0113750615887936472000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.