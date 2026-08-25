What is Ozone Metaverse about?

Ozone provides an all-in-one solution for enterprises, digital media companies, brands, and governments to implement their metaverse strategies efficiently and effectively. The platform offers interoperability, scalability, and monetization solutions across web2 and web3 environments.

What makes Ozone Metaverse unique?

Ozone stands out as an interoperable 3D multi-chain platform that offers full monetization capabilities and instant deployment on the web.

What's the history of Ozone Metaverse?

Developed since 2019, Ozone's proprietary platform includes a 3D engine, web3 multichain solutions, and AI services.

What's next for Ozone Metaverse?

The project is focused on expanding its adoption among enterprises.

What can Ozone Metaverse be used for?

The token can be used for purchasing services, NFTs, LAND, staking, and participating in a P2P economy.

What is the current price of Ozone Metaverse?

Ozone Metaverse is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of -1.28% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Ozone Metaverse is ₦3762.4222660464572000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of $OZONE today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦22789208.9894731989980000, placing the asset at rank #7603 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Ozone Metaverse's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with $OZONE.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 1105810243.658 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Ozone Metaverse fall under?

Ozone Metaverse is part of the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Metaverse classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact $OZONE's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables $OZONE to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.